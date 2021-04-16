UMATILLA, Ore. — Weston-McEwen and Umatilla split a high school tennis meet here Thursday, April 15.
Boys action saw LeBraun Albert capture the only Weston-McEwen victory, taking a single match opposite Ulises Armenta 8-3.
The TigerScots also had Wyatt Smith, Seh Lynde and Isaac Wood turning in strong performances, but Umatilla prevailed each time.
Meanwhile, the Weston-McEwen girls won four their five matches.
Singles play saw Jacqlyn Albert defeat Alexa Castanon 8-0, Lirian Holden top Maya Rodriguez 8-4, and Skyla Muilenberg knock off Janexy Armenta 8-5.
Muilenberg also paired with Makaela Smith for an 8-6 TigerScot victory in doubles, while Umatilla edged Emily Palmer and Shaely McNeil 8-1.