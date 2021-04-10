NORTH POWDER, Ore. — Weston McEwen's volleyball team traveled to the Oregon Class 1A/2A culminating tournament on Friday and achieved a third-place finish.
The Tiger Scots edged Echo in the quarterfinals, 23-25, 25-15, 26-24, 25-27, 15-12, suffered a semifinal loss to Union, 25-13, 25-17, 25-16, and outlasted Joseph in the third- and fifth-places match, 25-14, 15-25, 21-25, 25-17, 16-14.
W-M's statistical breakdown for the three contests included seven aces, 59 kills and 46 digs from Jesse Manning. Charlie King had 114 assists, 23 digs and two aces.
Carrie Hazen had three aces and 55 digs, Lily Lindsey had 23 digs and 19 kills, and Gene Robinson had 22 kills and four blocks for the TigerScots.
Remaining Weston-McEwen contributors were Kelsey Stewart with 18 kills and one block, Victoria Vandenbos with seven aces and 21 digs, Sam Wimer with nine aces and one kill, Madison Shell with nine aces and four kills, and Jacqlyn Albert with 26 digs.
"We played hard all day and I was particularly proud of how we finished sets against teams," W-M coach Shawn White said. "Great focus at critical times led to the wins. Several big comebacks were only possible by multiple players making big plays back- to-back-to-back in long rallies.
"I was very proud to see different players stepping up and making plays at the big moments," White said. "Absolutely great way to send off our four seniors (Jesse, Carrie, Victoria and Sam)."
Manning "has been playing great all season, but really stepped it up (Friday)," White said. "She was dominant all day and led her team with great energy, emotion and is a tremendous all-around player."
The TigerScots ended their season 10-and-5.