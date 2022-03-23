ATHENA — Weston-McEwen's softball team didn't take long to ruin Oakridge's visit, scoring 15 runs in the first two innings as the TigerScots rolled to a 20-3 victory on Wednesday, March 23.
Weston-McEwen outhit Oakridge, 18-3, in the non-league victory.
The game ended after the third inning.
TigerScots pitcher Hailey Stallings went the distance in the circle, striking out four Warriors.
Ava Sams led the W-M bats with four hits, with teammates Madison Shell and Janie Helfretch each smacking three.
The TigerScots next host McLoughlin on Tuesday.
