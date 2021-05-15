JOHN DAY, Ore. — Weston-McEwen's high school softball team finished its 2021 season with back-to-back losses to Grant Union in their doubleheader here Saturday, May 15, falling 10-0 and then 16-1.
The TigerScots (8-7 record) mustered just one hit in the first game — Bailey Moore singled in the third inning — but only trailed 2-0 as late as the sixth before Grant Union put together an eight-run rally that stopped action due to the mercy rule.
Weston-McEwen was then behind 3-0 in the second game when Taylor Quaempts stole home with two outs in the second inning for their only run of the day.