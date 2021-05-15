JOHN DAY, Ore. — Weston-McEwen's high school softball team finished its 2021 season with back-to-back losses to Grant Union in their doubleheader here Saturday, May 15, falling 10-0 and then 16-1.

The TigerScots (8-7 record) mustered just one hit in the first game — Bailey Moore singled in the third inning — but only trailed 2-0 as late as the sixth before Grant Union put together an eight-run rally that stopped action due to the mercy rule.

Weston-McEwen was then behind 3-0 in the second game when Taylor Quaempts stole home with two outs in the second inning for their only run of the day.

Tags

Hector writes stories about local sports, helps produce the daily section and updates the web site. A lifelong sports nut having grown up in Maryland, he joined the U-B with more than 15 years experience in journalism.