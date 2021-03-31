ATHENA — Heppner rallied to knock off Weston-McEwen's volleyball team in four sets (14-25, 25-18, 25-17, 25-15) here Tuesday, March 30.
The TigerScots (6-3 record) started strong, but then Heppner took over.
"We played well at times, but unforced errors over the last three sets put us in a difficult position," TigerScots coach Shawn White said.
Charli King finished the match with 37 assists and two aces for Weston-McEwen, while teammate Jesse Manning had 18 digs and 18 kills.
Carrie Hazon added 26 digs and 13-for-13 serving for the TigerScots, Sam Wimer putup two digs and a killl, Lily Lindsey had four kills, Kelsey Stewart had one, Genna Robinson 11, and Madison Shell six.
The TigerScots also had Victoria Vandenbos hustling after five digs, and Jackie Albert making seven.
Weston-McEwen looks to bounce back Thursday, when it hosts Stanfield.