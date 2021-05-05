JOSEPH, Ore. — Weston-McEwen High School's baseball team lost a doubleheader here Tuesday, May 4, falling 10-0 in the opener and then 12-2 in the second game.
The TigerScots (4-4 record) had Ben Hubbard finishing the day 3-for-5, but the 10-run mercy rule brought both games to an early end in the middle of their sixth innings.
Weston-McEwen never led, but following a shutout in the opener, Sebastian Roggiero singled home Peyton Sinclair for the first TigerScots run of the day with two outs in the second inning of the nightcap to get them as close as 2-1.
Joseph upped its lead to 3-1 in the bottom of the second, but then Blane Peal doubled and scored on a two-out Willie Cain two-bagger to bring Weston-McEwen back to within a run in the third.
However, six TigerScots fielding errors would soon put the game out of reach.
The TigerScots host Stanfield for a twin bill at 11 a.m. on Saturday.