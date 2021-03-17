ATHENA — Weston-McEwen lost its high school volleyball match here Tuesday, March 16, falling to Irrigon in four sets (25-15, 9-25, 25-21, 25-22).
The TigersScots (4-2 record) dominated the second set to draw even with Irrigon, but the Knights managed to escape victorious.
Charli King finished the match with 15 digs and 25 assists for Weston-McEwen, while teammate Jesse Manning was good for 27 digs and five kills.
The TigerScots also had Lily Lindsey with four digs and four kills, Kelsey Stewart with four digs and six kills, Genna Robinson with 13 kills and four blocks, as well as Maddi Shell with a kill and two aces.
Sam Wimer had a six digs and an ace for W-M, Carrie Hazon had 13 digs, Victoria Vandenbos had eight digs, and Jackie Albert had 15 digs.
The TigerScots will be back in action Thursday at Stanfield.