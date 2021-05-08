ATHENA — Weston-McEwen swept both ends of a prep softball doubleheader from Umatilla on Friday, May 7, by scores of 16-0 and 18-3.
Maddi Shell and Bailey Moore had three hits apiece in game one for the TigerScots. Moore had five runs batted in while Shell and Hailey Stallings had two RBIs each for W-M.
Stalling struck out seven hitters and the TigerScots scored at least two runs in each inning including eight in the fourth. The game was called in the fourth inning due to the mercy rule.
Weston-McEwen scored 12 times in the first inning of the nightcap. Shell had two hits and five RBIs, and Janie Helfrecht added two hits for the TigerScots.
Stallings fanned five in the first two innings of the second game.
The mercy rule took effect in game two during the third inning.