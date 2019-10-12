BOARDMAN, Ore. — Weston-McEwen fans followed their team to Boardman for a Blue Mountain Conference matchup with Riverside on Friday night, and didn’t disappoint the TigerScot faithful with a 53-0 victory over the Pirates.
“We had a good week of practice, and executed well,” W-M coach Kenzie Hansell said. “Everybody contributed, I’m excited about that. I’m extemely proud of our entire team.”
The TigerScots built a 32-0 halftime lead behind a balanced offensive attack.
Kelen McGill got W-M on the board first with a 16-yard touchdown run.
The TigerScots then went to the air, as quarterback Blane Peal found LaBraun Albert for a 14-yard scoring pass.
Hadden Ball then grabbed a 60-yard Peal pass for W-M’s third TD of the first quarter.
McGill opened the second quarter with a 16-yard TD reception from Peal, and Albert’s 14-yard catch of a Peal throw sent the TigerScots to the lockerroom with the 32-0 lead.
In the third quarter, Nevin Malchow got loose for a 45-yard scamper, and Peyton Sinclair took it in from six yards out to make it 47-0.
Levie Philips then capped the night’s scoring when he returned an interception 12 yards for the final score.
“It was a great job by our defense going on the road and playing extremely tough,” Hansell said. “And our offense kept the ball moving. We got a lot of players involved in the offense.”
The TigerScots finished with 251 rushing yards, and 139 passing yards.
The victory leaves W-M with a 3-2 overall record, 1-1 in BMC play, and the TigerScots host 6-0 Heppner on Friday night.
“We had so many fans travel to Boardman,” Hansell said. “The kids see that support, and the entire program appreciates people traveling and supporting the TigerScots.”
Friday’s game with Heppner is the TigerScots’ first home game in a month, after a bye and three road games.
“We’re excited to be home for the next three weeks,” Hansell said.
Weston-McEwen 53, Riverside 0
W-M2012156—53
Riverside0000—0
W-M — K. McGill 16 run (kick failed).
W-M — .Albert 14 pass from 14 from Peal (conversion failed).
W-M — Ball 60 pass 60 from Peal (McGill run).
W-M — K. McGill 16 pass from Peal (kick failed).
W-M — Albert 14 pass from Peal (conversion failed).
W-M — Malchow 45 run (conversion run).
W-M — Sinclair 6 run (McGill kick).
W-M — Philips 12-yard int return (kick failed).
Individual Statistics
RUSHING — W-M: K. McGill 4-33, Malchow 8-108, Philips 6-41, Sinclair 11-33, Peal 2-26, Fehrenbacker 1-3: River: NA.
PASSING — W-M: Peal 8-12-1, 139 yards, 4 touchdowns; River: NA.
RECEIVING — W-M: Albert 3-42, 2 TDs, K. McGill 2-17, 1 TD, Ball 2-66, 1 TD, Philips 1-12. River: NA.