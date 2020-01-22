ENTERPRISE, Ore. — Weston-McEwen boys nearly squandered a 13-point lead in the final four minutes here Tuesday night, but they held on for a 49-47 victory over Blue Mountain Conference foe Enterprise.
The win snapped a three-game losing skid for Weston-McEwen (4-12 overall, 1-4 in the league), and with Union falling at Pilot Rock on Tuesday, the TigerScots are now just a game out of fifth place in the BMC.
Weston-McEwen will have a shot Friday at Union, starting at 7:30 p.m., before playing at Pilot Rock on Saturday.
Blair Rudolph led the TigerScots here, hitting three 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 16, while teammate Theo White had 11.
Rudolph did most of his damage in the first half with 13 points by intermission as the TigerScots had a 26-19 lead.
The TigerScots went into the fourth quarter up 38-26, but they had to survive a late scare as Enterprise managed to make it a single-possession game in the closing seconds.
TigerScots 49, Outlaws 47
WESTON-McEWEN (49) — Rudolph 16, White 11, Peal 9, Wolf 7, Phillips 5, McGill 1.
ENTERPRISE (47) — Kirkland 16, Salim 14, Gray 5, Nave 4, Greer 4, Harker 4.
Weston-McEwen;12;14;12;11;—;49
Enterprise;7;12;7;21;—;47
3-point goals — WM 6 (Rudolph 3), Ent 2 (Nave, Kirkland). Total fouls — WM 12, Ent 19. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none.