PENDLETON — The Weston-McEwen boys basketball team went to Pendleton on Friday and Saturday for a 2A preview weekend. They faced Gervais and Myrtle Point on Friday then Saturday.
Weston-McEwen faced Gervais on Friday and lost 68-47.
Both teams got out to a fast start.
The first quarter alone saw five 3-pointers total.
Gervais led after the first quarter 18-14.
Weston-McEwen closed the gap slightly on Gervais in the second quarter. After another high-scoring quarter, Gervais led at halftime 36-33.
Weston-McEwen had big quarters from two players.
Blane Peal led the team in the first quarter with 10 points.
Peal and Blair Rudolph both had eight points in the second quarter.
Weston-McEwen's offense did not continue its success in the second half. Gervais held Weston-McEwen to only six points in the third and 11 in the fourth. Peal only scored two points the whole second half, and Rudolph managed six.
On Saturday, Weston-McEwen played Myrtle Point, losing the game 52-43.
Both teams came out flatter than Weston-McEwen's previous game, only seeing a score of 7-5 with Myrtle Point leading the way.
Blane Peal once again led the team in scoring with all five points coming from him.
Weston-McEwen still could not sink a field goal except from Pea,l as he scored his second 3-pointer of the half.
Weston-McEwen scored six second-quarter points from free throws, as Myrtle Point extended its lead to 18-14 by halftime.
The third quarter saw more scoring from both teams.
Blair Rudolph led the team with eight points in the third quarter for Weston-McEwen, but it ended up not doing anything to Myrtle Point's lead as they scored more again in the third quarter than Weston-McEwen.
The lead entering the fourth quarter showed Myrtle Point on top, 38-32.
The fourth quarter saw much of the same from the third.
Rudolph carried Weston-McEwen as Myrtle Point pulled just slightly away.
Rudolph ended with a game high of 16 points and three made 3-pointers.
Weston-McEwen boys next host Elgin on Monday, Dec. 30 with a start time of 5:30 p.m.