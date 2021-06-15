ATHENA — The Weston-McEwen High School boys basketball team jumped out to a 9-4 lead over Umatilla after one quarter here Monday, June 14, but the Vikings dominated the rest of the game and wound up handing the TigerScots a 63-44 loss.
Blane Peal finished with nine points to lead the TigerScots (4-7 record), while teammate Theo White added eight and Cameron Reich had seven.
Umatilla bounced back from the slow start, went to intermission up 28-20, and continued pulling away in the second half.
Next, the TigerScots wrap up this season Friday in Boardman, Ore., at Riverside High.