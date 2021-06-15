ATHENA — The Weston-McEwen High School boys basketball team jumped out to a 9-4 lead over Umatilla after one quarter here Monday, June 14, but the Vikings dominated the rest of the game and wound up handing the TigerScots a 63-44 loss.

Blane Peal finished with nine points to lead the TigerScots (4-7 record), while teammate Theo White added eight and Cameron Reich had seven.

Umatilla bounced back from the slow start, went to intermission up 28-20, and continued pulling away in the second half.

Next, the TigerScots wrap up this season Friday in Boardman, Ore., at Riverside High.

Tags

Hector writes stories about local sports, helps produce the daily section and updates the web site. A lifelong sports nut having grown up in Maryland, he joined the U-B with more than 15 years experience in journalism.