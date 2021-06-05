PILOT ROCK, Ore. — The Weston-McEwen High School boys basketball team came out strong here Friday, June 4, but once Pilot Rock took over in the second quarter, the TigerScots were on their way to a 59-44 loss.

Aiden Wolf would finished with a team-high 13 points to lead the TigerScots (2-5 record), and Blane Peal added 12, but they did most of their damage in the first quarter as Weston-McEwen jumped ahead 17-13.

But then both the middle two quarters saw Pilot Rock more than double up on the TigerScots, 32-14, and the Rockets held on to the end.

The TigerScots look to bounce back Monday, when they host Heppner.

Tags

Hector writes stories about local sports, helps produce the daily section and updates the web site. A lifelong sports nut having grown up in Maryland, he joined the U-B with more than 15 years experience in journalism.