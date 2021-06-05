PILOT ROCK, Ore. — The Weston-McEwen High School boys basketball team came out strong here Friday, June 4, but once Pilot Rock took over in the second quarter, the TigerScots were on their way to a 59-44 loss.
Aiden Wolf would finished with a team-high 13 points to lead the TigerScots (2-5 record), and Blane Peal added 12, but they did most of their damage in the first quarter as Weston-McEwen jumped ahead 17-13.
But then both the middle two quarters saw Pilot Rock more than double up on the TigerScots, 32-14, and the Rockets held on to the end.
The TigerScots look to bounce back Monday, when they host Heppner.