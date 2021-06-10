ATHENA — The Weston-McEwen High School boys basketball team rallied to erase a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter, and then edged Stanfield in overtime for a 58-55 victory here Wednesday, June 9.
Blane Peal finished with a game-high 13 points for the TigerScots (3-6 record), who snapped a three-game losing skid, while teammate Chase Fehrenbacker added 12, and Aiden Wolf had 11.
Stanfield went to the fourth up 44-35, but the TigerScots tied things up with an 18-9 run.
Overtime saw Weston-McEwen outscore the Tigers 5-2, with Fehrenbacker and teammate Levie Phillips scoring for W-M.
The TigerScots are back it here Thursday, hosting Grant Union.