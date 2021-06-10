ATHENA — The Weston-McEwen High School boys basketball team rallied to erase a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter, and then edged Stanfield in overtime for a 58-55 victory here Wednesday, June 9.

Blane Peal finished with a game-high 13 points for the TigerScots (3-6 record), who snapped a three-game losing skid, while teammate Chase Fehrenbacker added 12, and Aiden Wolf had 11.

Stanfield went to the fourth up 44-35, but the TigerScots tied things up with an 18-9 run.

Overtime saw Weston-McEwen outscore the Tigers 5-2, with Fehrenbacker and teammate Levie Phillips scoring for W-M.

The TigerScots are back it here Thursday, hosting Grant Union.

Tags

Hector writes stories about local sports, helps produce the daily section and updates the web site. A lifelong sports nut having grown up in Maryland, he joined the U-B with more than 15 years experience in journalism.