ATHENA — Weston-McEwen's boys basketball team had little trouble dispatching visiting Pilot Rock here on Tuesday, Feb. 1, with a 78-38 Blue Mountain Conference victory.
The TigerScots jumped out to an 18-5 first-quarter lead, and extended that to 46-16 at halftime to cruise to the win.
Theo White led W-M's onslaught, scoring 27 points, with Aiden Wolf putting up 21 points.
The TigerScots, 8-9 overall, next go to Pilot Rock on Friday.
