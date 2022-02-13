ENTERPRISE, Ore. — Weston-McEwen's boys edged Enterprise in Blue Mountain Conference basketball play on Saturday night, Feb. 12.
Kyren Miller and Quannah French led the TigerScots with 16 points apiece, with Blane Peal scoring seven and Levie Phillips and Cameron Reich six each.
Weston-McEwen held a 16-14 edge after the first quarter, with the score tied at 24 at halftime.
The TigerScots opened up a 41-34 lead after the third quarter and held the Outlaws off in the final stanza.
