UMATILLA — Weston-McEwen's boys and girls track and field teams combined for seven firsts and seconds Friday, April 30, during the River's Edge Invitational at Milt Durand Field.
The TigerScot boys 400 relay team - Reece Ball, Theodore White, Colson Hall, and Cameron Reich - won with a mark of 46.64 seconds.
W-M's girls had one first-place performance. Lily Lindsey won the high jump with an effort of four feet, 11 inches.
The TigerScots' Brian Day had two seconds on the day - in the discus (96-6) and javelin (121-9).
Alex McIntyre joined Reich, Hall, and White to finish second in the 1600 relay (3:43.79).
White was second in the boys long jump (18-3) and Charli King was runner-up in the girls triple jump (31-1).
"The athletes competed well across both teams with almost everyone posting personal records," W-M coach Shawn White said. "Of note were the relays, with the girls 4x100 (Lindsey, King, Evalena Lieuallen, and Addison Perkins) running the 10th fastest time in the state (57.55), the boys 4x100 running the fastest (Class 2A) time in the state, and the boys 4x400 running the 2nd fastest time. They could not outlean Heppner at the tape."