MOUNT ANGEL, Ore.— The Weston-McEwen prep boys basketball went to John F. Kennedy High School in Mount Angel on Friday and Saturday to participate in the Kennedy Classic.
On Friday, they played the hosts as their first game. Kennedy defeated Weston-McEwen 77-52.
Kennedy asserted its dominance early.
Kennedy led 23-12 after the first quarter.
Weston-McEwen stayed consistent in the second quarter, scoring another 12 points.
It was not enough to close the gap on Kennedy, as they extended their lead to 49-24 by the half.
Weston-McEwen found some rhythm in the second half, putting up 15 in the third quarter and 13 in the fourth.
Theo White played a large part in the second half with 10 points of the 28 points.
Weston-McEwen also tied Kennedy's total second half scoring.
On Saturday, Weston-McEwen continued play against Monroe.
Monroe had lost their first game as well.
But Monroe had the upper hand all game in a 94-59 rout that saw Weston-McEwen lose again.
Theo White had more help offensively in the game.
Blair Rudolph led the team at halftime with 13 of their 27 points.
But Monroe had a really good scorer as well. Zach Young made 11 shots and 23 points in the first half alone.
Monroe led 44-27 at halftime.
White started to come alive in the second half with 14 points.
Rudolph added a couple of three pointers to try to close the lead some, but Monroe kept adding points after points until the clock wound down to end the game at Monroe 94-59.
Weston-McEwen boys will hit the road again as they go to Irrigon High School on Dec. 17. Tip off is set for 7:30 p.m.
Weston-McEwen 52 Kennedy 77
WESTON-McEWEN (52) — White 19, Peal 11, Rudolph 7, Wolf 6, Hubberd 4, Phillips 2, McGill 2
KENNEDY (77) — Hall 22, Beyer 20, B. Kleinschmit 9, Basargain 8, Traegaer 8, Cantu 6, E. Kleinschmit 2, Hopkins 1, Bonn 1
Weston-McEwen;12;12;15;13;—;52
Kennedy;23;26;17;11;—;77
3-pt field goals — Weston-McEwen 2 (Peal 1, Rudolph 1), Kennedy 6 (Hall 2, Beyer2). Fouls — Weston-McEwen 15, Kennedy 18. Fouled out — none. Rebounds —n/a. Turnovers — n/a/ Assists — n/a.
Weston-McEwen 59 Monroe 94
WESTON-MCEWEN (59) — Rudolph 22, White 16, Wolf 11, Peal 5, McGill 2, Phillips 2
MONROE (94) — Young 37, Bateman 23, Irwin 17, Crowson 7. Parker 6, Teran 2, Ruiz 2
Weston-McEwen;12;15;14;18;—;59
Monroe;30;14;34;16;—;94
3-pt field goals — Weston-McEwen 6 (Rudolph 4), Monroe 7 (Young 3, Bateman 3). Fouls — Weston-McEwen 13, Monroe 20. Fouled out — none. Rebounds — n/a. Turnovers — n/a. Assists — n/a.