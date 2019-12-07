ATHENA — A desperate fourth-quarter comeback fell just short here Saturday in non-conference boys basketball action. Weston-McEwen out scored Gaston 19-12 over the last eight minutes, but it wasn't enough as the Greyhounds held on for a 51-49 win.
The loss, coupled with Friday's 69-58 loss to Central Linn, drops the TigerScots to 0-3 on the young season.
The TigerScots trailed by five after one, but cut the deficit to 28-26 at intermission. The Greyhound defense stepped up in the third quarter to limit the TigerScots to only four points. The Greyhounds took a 39-30 lead to the fourth.
Blair Rudolph led the fourth quarter come back with seven of his team-high 15 points, but the TigerScots came up just short.
Theo White chipped in 12, and Blane Peal added eight. The Greyhounds got 15 each from John Garner and Gietnet Gottschalk in earning their first win of the season.
In Friday's action, the TigerScots could not keep up with Central Linn's Lane Jeppsen. Jeppsen poured home 40 points and Central Linn led from the get go on the way to the 69-58 win over the TigerScots.
W-M made a mini run at Central Linn in the third quarter as the TigerScots out scored Central Linn 16-11 to cut the Cobra lead to 47-42 heading to the fourth. The Dragons answered with a 22 point fourth period to post the 69-58 win.
Rudolph led the TigerScots with 21 points and White hit for 20 in the losing effort.
Greyhounds 51, TigerScots 49
GASTON (51) - Candau 4, Axtell 4, Dolan 2, Garner 15, Gottschalk 15, Weaver 4, Heathershaw 7. Totals 19 11-21 51.
WESTON-MCEWEN (49) - Rudolph 15, Phillips, White 12, Ball, Wolf 5, Peal 8, Hubbard 4, McGill 5. Totals 19 7-16 49.
Gaston 15 13 11 12 51
Weston-McEwen 10 16 4 19 49
3-point goals - Gaston 2 (Candau, Gottschalk), W-M 4 (Rudolph 3). Total fouls - Gaston 16, W-M 21. Fouled out - W-M (Peal). Technicals - none.
Central Linn 69, Weston McEwen 58
CENTRAL LINN (69) - Jeppsen 40, Rowland 7, Belcastro 10, Schneiter 3, Beach 3, Holbrock, Schaffroth 6. Totals 23 17-31 69.
WESTON-MCEWEN (58) - Rudolph 21, Phillips 5, White 20, Wolf 4, Peal 4, Hubbard 4, McGill. Totals 25 5-8 58.
Central Linn 16 20 11 22 69
Weston-McEwen 11 15 16 16 58
3-point goals - CL 6 (Jeppsen 2, Belcastro 2), W-M 3 (Rudolph 2). Total fouls - CL 13, W-M 24. Fouled out - W-M (Wolf, Peal, McGill). Technical fouls - none.