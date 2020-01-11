ATHENA — The Weston-McEwen prep boys basketball team hosted Stanfield on Saturday in a league game that was a thriller throughout the game, and Stanfield came back to win in overtime 58-54.
Weston-McEwen got off to a hot start, going 7-2. The game stopped for about 15 minutes as they had to clean blood off of the court and attend to an injured player.
Stanfield took this break to their advantage as they rallied back to finish the first quarter with a 16-5 run. Stanfield led 18-12.
Weston-McEwen became more potent on offense, outscoring Stanfield in the second quarter 19-12.
Weston-McEwen gave up a lot of rebounds when they were on defense. Stanfield racked up 33 offensive rebounds in the game with 22 of those coming in the first half alone.
Weston-McEwen head coach Brain Pickard said, "We did well against their initial offense but could not get a defensive rebound. That is where they got most of their points from was on the second chances."
Despite their troubles with defensive rebounds, Weston-McEwen led at halftime 31-30.
Weston-McEwen pulled out to a four point lead by the end of the third quarter a Blane Peal led the game in scoring with 22 points. Weston-McEwen entered the fourth quarter with a 46-42 lead.
Stanfield did not give up. Just like they did in the first quarter, they rallied back during a low scoring fourth quarter. Stanfield came back to tie the game at 50, sending it into overtime.
After the teams traded three-pointers, Stanfield got called for a technical foul. Stanfield took the lead and forced Weston-McEwen into four turnovers in six possessions.
Stanfield held onto a low scoring overtime period to pull out the win.
Coach Pickard added, "We played a very good game. When we did get rebounds, we were able to get some easy baskets." He also noted that they boys were already telling each other to keep their heads up. He went on to say, "I think it is a good thing to have only one day of practice after this game."
Weston-McEwen will host Union on Tuesday, January 14 with a tip off of 6:30 p.m.
The game against Enterprise from Friday got postponed to Tuesday, January 21 due to bad road conditions.
Stanfield 58, Weston-McEwen 54
STANFIELD (58) — Orozco 19, U. Carrillo 11, R. Sachex 10, Hurty 7, Kearns 5, M. Sanchez 4, Elizares 2.
WESTON-McEWEN (54) — Peal 22, Rudolph 11, White 8, Hubber 7, McGill 4, Wolf 2.
Stanfield;18;12;12;8;8;—;58
W-M;12;19;15;4;4;—;54
3-pt field goals — Stanfield 1 (R. Sanchez 1), W-M 7 (Peal 6). Fouls — Stanfield 15, W-M 18. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — Stanfield (n/a). Rebounds — Stanfield 59 (n/a), W-M 42 (White 8). Turnovers — Stanfield n/a, W-M 27. Assists — n/a.