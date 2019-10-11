PILOT ROCK, Ore. — A rejuvenated Weston-McEwen prep volleyball team found itself in second place after a busy Thursday night in the Blue Mountain Conference.
The TigerScots were third last week when a spell of injuries and sickness midway through this season forced them to take a break from practice, sit idle and recover.
Back at it here on Thursday, after finding themselves even with Pilot Rock through the first two sets, the TigerScots dominated the rest of the night for a 25-17, 21-25, 25-7, 25-6 match victory.
“I thought we came out and played with a lot of energy,” TigerScots coach Shawn White said. “We made some errors early on, but that was mostly from a new defense and some new things we were trying to execute. The girls did a really nice job working together at that, and as the game went on, we got rid of those errors and got better and better.”
At night’s end, Weston-McEwen (14-7 overall, 4-3 in the BMC) was tied for second place with Stanfield, Heppner and Grant Union.
First-place Union routed Stanfield in straight sets on Thursday, while Heppner swept Stanfield.
The race will only get hotter Saturday at Grant Union.
Weston-McEwen goes to take on the hosts at 2 p.m., before squaring off against Stanfield after a 25-minute pause.
The same three had clashed at Stanfield on Sept. 28, with Weston-McEwen winning a five-set marathon against Grant Union before falling to the hosts.
“It’s going to be interesting,” White said. “It’s going to be an extremely competitve day of volleyball. We’re looking forward to getting after them. It should be a lot of fun.”
The TigerScots will be coming off a strong all-around effort here.
Charli King tallied nine assists and an ace on 13-of-15 serving, Ellie Scheibner made nine digs, 21 assists and three aces on 16-of-17 serving, Cloe Davis added eight kills and three blocks, Trinity Hearn had 10 kills and seven aces.
Kendra Zink was good for seven kills and a block, Jesse Manning had six digs and eight kills, Emma Olson made seven digs and two aces on 15-of-16 serving, Carrie Hazen added three digs and two aces on 11-of-11 serving, and Bailey Munck chipped in two kills and two blocks.