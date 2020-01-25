PILOT ROCK, Ore.— The Weston-McEwen girls basketball team hit the road this weekend to face Blue Mountain Conference basketball opponents Union and Pilot Rock.
Weston-McEwen went to Union on Friday to face the seventh ranked team in the state, Union, which dominated in a 57-19 TigerScot loss.
Charli King played well attacking the rim for Weston-McEwen in the first quarter, but Union's defense would be too strong for the TigerScots throughout the game, and the Bobcats finished the first quarter on top 14-4.
The second quarter saw much of the same.
Weston-McEwen occasionally broke through Union's press, but shot the ball a bit premature, enabling the Bobcats to go down the opposite end and score.
Union's defense kept forcing turnovers with their press, and Weston-McEwen turned the ball over 21 times in the first half alone.
Union led 28-8 at halftime.
The third quarter ended up being the tightest period of the game.
Weston-McEwen's head coach Jeff Griggs said that their "defense played well in the third quarter."
Weston-McEwen held Union to only nine points in the third quarter while they had their strongest output with seven.
Despite Weston-McEwen's improved third quarter, Union pulled out slightly further to a 37-15 lead.
Union took over the fourth quarter once again, both offensively and defensively, outscoring Weston-McEwen 20-4 in the fourth.
Coach Griggs added, "We did not get enough shots off and did not find any offensive rhythm due to their defense."
On Saturday, Weston-McEwen wrapped up the weekend in Pilot Rock.
After getting dominated the previous night, Weston-McEwen played a tight game against the team right ahead of them in the league standings.
But the TigerScots lost in the final seconds, 33-32 .
Both teams could not get any separation in the first half, and the game was very low scoring as well with the halftime tie at 13-13.
Pilot Rock pulled out to a sizable lead in the third quarter, which caused Weston-McEwen to have to make a comeback, and the TigerScots closed to within one point in the final minute.
Coach Griggs drew up a play to hit Trinity Hearn the ball down low and foul out Pilot Rock's big kid.
The play worked, and Hearn made both free throws to put Weston-McEwen up by one with 17 seconds left.
But Pilot Rock found a player behind Weston-McEwen's defense, scoring the game-winner without enough time for the TigerScots to in-bound the ball.
Coach Griggs said, "We have not been in any close games this season, and we made an exciting comeback. We missed a lot of wide open lay-ins."
Weston-McEwen girls will be in action again next weekend as they go to Stanfield on Friday for a 6 p.m. game then host Enterprise on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Union 57, Weston-McEwen 19
WESTON-McEWEN (19) — King 7, Munck 5, Hearn 3, Heay 2, Davis 2.
UNION (57) — Kohr 16, Glenn 10, Wells 8, Marriott 6, T. daggett 5, Lantis 4, A. Daggett 3, Antoine 2, Chastain 2, Martens 1.
W-M;4;4;7;4;—;19
Union;14;14;9;20;—;57
3-pt field goals — W-M none, Union 5 (Kohr 2). Fouls — W-M 19, Union 13. Fouled out — none. Rebounds — W-M 22 (Davis 6), Union 23. Turnovers — W-M 31, Union n/a.
Pilot Rock 33, Weston-McEwen 32
WESTON-McEWEN (32) — Scheibner 9, Munck 7, King 6, Hearn 4, Heay 2, Fehrenbacker 2, Davis 2.
PILOT ROCK (33) — Brewer 11, E. Lambert 10, Bray 5, Lunzmann 3, Ellis 2, Waite 2.
W-M;3;10;2;17:—:32
PR;7;6;7;13;—;33
3-pt field goals — W-M 2 (King 1, Munck 1), PR 4 (Brewer 3). Fouls — W-M 17, PR 19. Fouled out — PR (S. Lambert, Brewer). Rebounds — W-M 28 (Hearn 10), PR 30. Turnovers — W-M 18, PR n/a.