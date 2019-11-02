COQUILLE, Ore. —Weston-McEwen volleyball defeated Coquille in straight sets 25-9, 25-21, 25-18 on Saturday in the first round of the state tournament.
“The girls stayed in focus all day,” TigerScots head coach Shawn White said.
Sophomore Charli King hit all 16 of her servings in bounds, along with 11 assists and nine digs. Senior Ellie Scheibner went 13 for 13 serving with 19 assists, 13 digs, and six blocks. Senior Emma Olson also went 13 for 13 serving while racking up 12 digs and two aces.
Senior Kendra Zink led the team in digs with 17 and claiming 7 kills. Junior Jesse Manning racked up 14 digs, 7 kill, and went 6 for 6 serving on the day. Senior Trinity Hearn racked up the most kills and blocks on the team with 11 kills and seven blocks. Senior Cloe Davis also got double digit kills with 10 and 3 blocks.
Junior Carrie Hazen finished the day going 14 for 15 on serves, three digs, and an ace. Junior Bailey Munck put up three kills, a block, and an assist.
Weston-McEwen will next play Central Linn School on Friday at 10 a.m. at Ridgeview High School in Redmond, Ore.