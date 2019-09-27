UNION, Ore. — Coming off a triumphant weekend road trip to the coast, Weston-McEwen’s volleyball team found itself in a 2-0 hole here on Thursday at Union.
The TigerScots managed to stay alive by winning a long third set, but they wound up losing the Blue Mountain Conference match 25-17, 25-16, 25-27, 25-17.
Weston-McEwen (11-5 overall, 1-1 in the BMC) came in having won four straight matches — including all but one set — but the loss dropped the TigerScots into a fourth-place tie while Union came away alone atop league standings.
“The whole night was a bit of a marathon,” TigerScots coach Shawn White said. “We’re both really good defensive teams, so it was a series of short runs back and forth.
“(Union) is very good — I don’t mean to take anything away from them — but we had too many unforced errors,” White said. “I thought we did some things really well, but we gave away critical points, and you just can’t do that against such a good team.
“But overall, I thought it was a fun for the fans,” White said. “It was a good night of volleyball.”
The TigerScots look to get back in the winning track Saturday in a tri-meet at Stanfield.
Weston-McEwen will start with Grant Union at 2 p.m., and then take on host Stanfield.
“We’ll see a couple of really good teams, back to back, with Grant Union and Stanfield,” White said. “So we’ll have the three toughest teams in our league with three days. That make Saturday a big day for us.”
The TigerScots put together a strong challenge in battling Union here.
Jesse Manning finished the match here with 18 digs, seven kills and two aces for Weston-McEwen while teammate Cloe Davis tallied eight kills and 10 blocks.
Weston-McEwen also had Kendra Zink with six kills and 11 digs, Trinity Hearn with six kills and seven blocks, Emma Olson hustling after 21 digs, Charli King adding 13 assists and eight digs, Ellie Scheibner making 12 assists and five blocks.
Bailey Munck gave the TigerScots two kills and two blocks, while Carrie Hazen had 10 digs and an ace.