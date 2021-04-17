ATHENA — The Weston-McEwen softball team lost both end of a Friday, April 16 softball doubleheader to visiting Union/Cove.
The TigerScots, despite a gallant comeback, lost game one, 15-10. They bowed in game two, 14-5.
Weston-McEwen scored nine times in the sixth inning of the opener to even the score at 10-10, only to have Union/Cove rally for five runs in the seventh inning to escape with the win.
The TigerScots trailed just 6-4 after three innings and 8-5 after five frames of game two before Union/Cove scored six runs in the sixth inning to put the game out of reach.