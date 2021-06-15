ATHENA — Matched up against a bigger school, Umatilla, the Weston-McEwen High School girls basketball team held its own early on with the score tied 11-11 after one quarter.
But the TigerScots, of Class 2A, struggled keeping pace with 3A Umatilla the rest of their game, and came away with their fourth straight loss in a 50-26 rout.
"We stuck with them for a half, but unfortunately really didn’t do much after halftime," TigerScots coach Jeff Griggs said.
Charli King was the top Weston-McEwen scorer with 11 points for the TigerScots (1-9 record). She also made six steals, while teammate Dalana Pickard had 10 points and four rebounds.
Umatilla took over after drawing even in the first quarter, went to intermission up 25-16, and then put the game out of reach with a dominant second half.
Next, the TigerScots wrap up this season Friday in Boardman, Ore., at Riverside High.
The TigerScots look to build off the challenge they faced against bigger Umatilla.
"Consistency must be a key for us in the future," Griggs said.