ATHENA — Weston-McEwen handed Umatilla a 20-7 loss in the second football game of a shortened season on March 11.
On Friday night, April 9, the Vikings turned the table on the TigerScots with a 28-0 victory on W-M's football field.
"Give credit to Umatilla, they executed well," TigerScots coach Kenzie Hansell said. "They changed up their offense, and they ran the ball. They threw three times in the entire game. They executed their game plan."
Turnovers killed Weston-McEwen drives, as the TigerScots turned the ball over three times in the first quarter, and another in the fourth.
"We made some mistakes," Hansell said. "I'm proud of our kids for their effort, it's a physical game."
Junior quarterback Blane Peal led W-M's offense, gaining 13 yards on the ground on four carries, and was 7-of-13 passing for 89 yards.
Theo White had four receptions for 64 yards, and LeBraun Albert had two catches for 21 yards.
"All-in-all, we're extremely proud of our entire program as a coaching staff," Hansell said. "I want to say thank you to our coaching staff for all their hard work all year.
"Our seniors will be missed, their leadership has grown the program, and they'll continue to be an important part of our program as they continue the next chapter of their lives."
The TigerScots finish the season 4-2.
"At the end of the day, it's an honor to be a coach at Weston-McEwen and coaching these young men who the program is bigger than themselves," Hansell said. "We started back in August at a time when we were not allowed to put on pads. Then, we were allowed to put on pads, but didn't know if we were going to have a season. All the players worked and had the joy of representing their families, their community and their school. Every single football player in the program did that.
"It's another great day to be a TigerScot!"