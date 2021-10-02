ATHENA — "Heppner's ranked No. 1 in the state for a reason," Weston-McEwen football coach Kenzie Hansell said following his TigerScots' matchup with the perennial powerhouse Mustangs on Friday night, Oct. 1.
And the visitors at a raucous W-M field showed the TigerScot faithful just how good they are this year, handing the home team a 39-0 Special District 5-2A loss.
"We did some things that are uncharacteristic for us, like turnovers," Hansell said. "Give credit to Heppner, coach (Greg) Grant has a great program down there. They execute well.
"We got ourselves into a little bit of hole in the first half," he said, "but I'm extremely proud of our team going out and representing the TigerScot program."
The Mustangs took a 12-0 lead on two first-quarter touchdowns, and held a 26-0 halftime lead after two more TDs and a 2-point conversion.
Heppner added single touchdowns in each of the final two quarters.
"Our defense played well," Hansell said. "They had the end zone at their back on defense the whole game, but they had big stops."
Offensively, Blane Peal was 5 for 20 passing for 34 yards and an interception.
Cameron Reich caught three of those completions, for 19 yards.
Levie Phillips led the TigerScots with 31 yards rushing, on 11 carries.
"There were just some things we did that are uncharacteristic of us, but they're things we can fix," Hansell said. "We're looking forward to getting back on the field on Monday.
"We're 3-1, we played three tough teams in a row here," he said. "I'm excited for the second half of season, and to get back on the field."
Weston-McEwen next goes to Irrigon on Friday night.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.