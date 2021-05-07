HEPPNER — Weston-McEwen's Alex McIntyre won the boys 800 meters in 2:14.84 at the Mustang Meet here on Thursday, May 6.
"While high winds hampered fast times, we had an excellent day competition wise," TigerScots coach Shawn White said. "The athletes did a great job competing and we had an excellent day for placing."
Theo White won the 100, with teammate Cameron Reich third.
The TigerScots boys 4x100 relay of Reece Ball, White, Colson Hall and Reich won their event in 48.31, and 4x400 relay of McIntyre, Reich, Hall and White placed second in 3:52.46.
Reich also won the long jump at 19 feet, half an inch.
Anthony Nix was third in the 100-meter hurdles in 20.12, a personal best.
For the W-M girls, Charli King won the 100 meters in 14.44, a personal best time, and teammate Lily Lindsey placed third in the 200 in 30.34.
TigerScot freshman Addison Perkins was second in the 100-meter hurdles in 20.32.
W-M's girls 4x100 relay of King, Perkins, Rose White and Lindsey placed second in 59.31.
King finished second in the triple jump at 30-7, and Lindsey also took third in the high jump at 4-6.
Both the TigerScot boys and girls finished fourth in the team standings with 72 and 63 points, respectively.
Weston-McEwen next heads to the 2A-6 Wapiti League Championships on Friday, May 14.