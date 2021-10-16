BOARDMAN, Ore. — It took Weston-McEwen's football team a quarter of playing 9-man ball to figure out the new look at Riverside here on Friday, Oct. 15.
Once the TigerScots got the hang of playing two men down, they lengthened a 7-6 first-quarter lead over the Pirates with a big second quarter to roll to a 43-6 victory over Riverside.
"We opened things up a little bit," W-M coach Kenzie Hansell said of the second quarter. "We found out late in the week we were going to a 9-man game. We made adjustments accordingly after the first quarter.
"I'm proud of all of our athletes," he said. "It shows a lot of maturity by our team and our leadership. They showed they were ready to go out and play football representing Weston-McEwen."
The TigerScots erupted for 36 second-quarter points to take a 43-6 halftime lead, and took their feet off the gas in the second half to improve to 5-1 with the Special District 5 victory.
At the helm for W-M, Blane Peal finished 8 for 14 passing for 218 yards and four touchdowns.
"He had a great game," Hansell said.
Chase Fehrenbacker was the leading recipient of Peal's throws, hauling in three catches for 116 yards and two TDs.
Dylan Youncs had two catches for 28 yards, Cameron Reich had one reception for 50 yards and a touchdown, and Theo White had a catch for a 15-yard TD.
On the ground, Levie Phillips had two touchdown runs while gaining 34 yards on seven carries, with Aiden Wolf putting up 22 yards on three rushes.
"I'm proud of the team, it was a great team win on the road," Hansell said. "Our fans traveled outstanding, our fan support is much appreciated by the program both home and away.
"Our defense played outstanding again," he said. "Everybody competed. We're excited to be 5-1 and looking forward to next week and continuing to get better."
The TigerScots next host McLoughlin on Friday night.
