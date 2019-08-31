PRAIRIE CITY, Ore. — Weston-McEwen swept to the Grant Union volleyball tournament championship here Saturday in non-conference volleyball action.
The TigerScots only dropped two sets on the day, one of those was in pool play.
The TigerScots defeated Dayville/Monument 25-14, and 25-12 to open pool play.
After edging Grant Union 25-23 in the first set, the Prospectors bounced back to defeat W-M 25-18 and knock the TigerScots into the No. 2 seed headed to bracket play.
Weston-McEwen opened bracket play with a 25-20 win over Prairie City.
The Panthers refused to go away in the second set. The TigerScots hung on to take a marathon 31-29 win and move to the semifinals.
W-M dropped Heppner 25-12, 25-14 to earn a rematch with Grant Union for the tournament championship.
The two teams split the first two sets with the TigerScots winning the first set 25-11 and the Prospectors taking the second set 25-22 to force a decisive third set for the title.
The TigerScots prevailed with a 15-9 win and the tourney title.
“We had to play 11 straight sets in a hot gym,” TigerScot coach Shawn White said. “Really proud of how they stuck in there playing back to back to back.
“In tournament play, you get a chance to bounce back if things don’t go well,” White continued. “We had some ups and downs today. We had some good learning experiences. Really pleased with our competitiveness.”
Trinity Hearn led the TigerScots with 25 kills, 16 blocks, 16 digs, and a 48 of 51 with 16 aces performance from the service line.
Jesse Manning took TigerScot hitting honors with 26 kills on the day.
Kendra Zink chipped in 19 kills at the net, and Cloe Davis added 14 kills along with five blocks as the TigerScot net play helped carry the day.
Ellie Scheibner and Charli King ran the offense. Scheibner posted 40 assists, and King added 36.
On defense, Emma Olson led the way with 45 digs; Carrie Hazen added 24 digs to the TigerScot defense; Olson also chipped in 13 aces at the service line.
The TigerScots next open play in the Helix tournament at 2 p.m. Tuesday.