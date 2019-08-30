ATHENA — Weston-McEwen took every set, and the volleyball TigerScots opened their season with 3-0 victories over Dufur and Imbler in a non-league tri-meet here on Thursday.
The TigerScots started the day with 25-16, 25-15 and 25-7 defeats of Dufur.
Weston-McEwen then made short work of Imbler, stringing together 25-19, 25-11 and 18 wins.
Ellie Scheibner finished the day with five kills, 18 assists and three blocks for the TigerScots, teammate Emma Olson served four aces and hustled after 32 digs, and Trinity Hearn was good for seven aces and seven kills.
The TigerScots also had Jesse Manning go 16-for-16 serving and 30-of-30 on serve receive as she chalked up 15 kills and made 10 digs.
Weston-McEwen added Charli King serving three aces and dished 18 assists, Bailey Munck notching four kills and made a block, Kendra Zink chipping in seven kills.
Cloe Davis tallied 12 kills on 24 swings for the TigerScots, and she also had three blocks, while teammate Carrie Hazen was 41-of-43 serving with eight aces, 12-of-13 on serve receive, and finished with 16 digs.
“This was a good test for us,” TigerScots coach Shawn White said. “Imbler and Dufur are solid teams every year so for us to come out like this, playing well, running our offense well with this being our season opener, I’m extremely pleased with how we played.”
The TigerScots will hit the road for their next outing, a tournament in Grant Union on Saturday starting at 8 a.m.