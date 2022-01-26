ATHENA — Weston-McEwen will induct its 2021 Hall of Fame members between the TigerScots' girls and boys games on Friday, Jan. 28.
John Huntsman, Deborah Glover and the 1973-74 and 1974-75 W-M girls basketball teams will be inducted.
Huntsman was a coach and teacher in Athena for 40 years, both at the junior high and high school levels, where he taught Spanish, algebra, driver's education, physical education and health, and coached football, basketball and track.
He has already been inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame at both Ricks College, which he attended after graduating from La Grande High in 1965, and then-Eastern Oregon College, which he attended after returning from a two-year LDS mission in Argentina.
Glover attended Oregon State University after graduating high school in Hillsboro, Ore., in 1967, before transferring to Eastern Oregon College.
She participated in crew for the Beavers, and field hockey, basketball and track at Eastern Oregon.
Glover joined the Weston School District after graduation in 1972, and W-M's first girls basketball coach.
She also coached volleyball and track during here tenure, and has been the Athena-Weston Middle School volleyball coach since 1982.
The Weston-McEwen 1973-74 and 1974-75 girls basketball teams were the first for the school.
The 1973-74 team was undefeated and won district, though there was not yet a state basketball tournament for girls. Glover led the team, which included senior Kathy Jackson; juniors Tammy Sams, Jodi Salter, Georgiann Licht, Susan Hesketh and Denise Snider; sophomore Lori King; and freshmen Liz Cahill, Paula Newbold and Susan Warren.
The 1974-75 team again won district, and then placed fourth at the state tournament. The team included the 10 members of the previous season's team, along with Karla Hooker and Teresa Kaup.
Pat Campbell stepped in as head coach with Glover on maternity leave.
The Hall of Fame ceremony will be held after the TigerScots' girls game against Stanfield, which tips off at 6 p.m., and before the boys game.
