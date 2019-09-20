ATHENA — Cloe Davis recorded six kills, leading Weston-McEwen to a 3-0 victory over Pilot Rock here on Thursday in its first Blue Mountain Conference match of the prep volleyball season.
Back in action for the first time in more than a week after falling in five sets at Walla Walla Valley Academy on Sept. 9, the TigerScots routed Pilot Rock with 25-10, 25-10 and 25-8 wins.
“I was really pleased with how we performed, especially considering we’d had a nice long break since the last time we played,” TigerScots coach Shawn White said. “We showed a great deal of improvement with our court movement, and we exectued things much better.”
The TigerScots (8-4 overall, 1-0 in the league) are on the road this weekend.
Weston-McEwen is back at it this afternoon in Sheridan, Ore., at Delphian High School starting at 4 p.m
The TigersScots will then go to a meet in Waldport, Ore., on Saturday beginning with the hosts at 11 a.m. followed by Willamina.
“We feel pretty good,” White said. “We made some improvements (against Pilot Rock), and now we’ll get to try and keep it up against the kind of teams we don’t normally see. It’s a chance to see somebody new. It’s a good experience for the girls, a good chance for bonding out on the coast. It’s a good deal, regardless of how things go.”
Several of the TigerScots will be coming off strong performance Thursday.
Carrie Hazen led them with seven digs and served three aces, Ellie Scheibner had an ace and 10 assists, Kendra Zink scored three kills.
Weston-McEwen also had Emma Olson make five digs and tally five aces on 15-of-15 serving, Trinity Hearn had five kills and cleared all 28 of her serves with six aces, Jesee Manning was good for five kills and five digs, Charli King added two aces and seven assists, Bailey Munck had three kills and a block.