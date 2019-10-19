ATHENA — After four weeks away from home, Weston-McEwen returned home to a warm welcome from its homecoming crowd.
The undefeated Heppner Mustangs awaited the returning TigerScots in Special District 6 football action here Friday night.
The Mustangs put a damper on the homecoming crowd 100 seconds into the contest. Mason Lehman took TigerScot punter Blane Peal’s first punt of the night on the near side of the field at his own 40.
Lehman changed direction and raced down the far sideline for a 60-yard punt return touchdown.
The Mustangs never looked back, as they raced to a 52-0 win.
“We had a great homecoming crowd,” TigerScot coach Kenzie Hansell said. “But give it to Heppner. They are big, fast, strong, well-coached, and they work well as a unit. It didn’t go the way we wanted.”
The Mustangs took advantage of a short field on their second possession.
Despite Theo White dropping Lehman for no gain and forcing a fourth down at the TigerScot 30, Brock Hisler broke a 17-yard run to pick up the first down. Blake Wolters stormed in from the five and the Mustangs were up 14-0 after one.
The second quarter saw the Mustangs, despite an interception by LeBraun Albert, add a passing touchdown, a safety from a bad TigerScot snap, and another punt return TD from Lehman, this one on a 40-yard gallop, to lead 29-0.
The TigerScots got a little offense going at the end of the half.
Nevin Malchow ran for four, Levie Philips ran for 2, Malchow for 3, and Philips broke a fourth-and-one for atwo yard gain and a TigerScot first down but the first half ran out.
“We need to get better,” Hansel continued. “We have things to work on and we will. We couldn’t put ourselves in position to get first downs and continue drives.”
Any halftime TigerScot momentum went away quickly. Mustang quarterback, Jayden Wilson, hit Lehman on a bubble screen along the far side.
Lehman streaked 68 yards to run the score to 36-0 with 11:33 left in the third.
The Mustangs marched on to their seventh consecutive victory of the season — their fourth shutout of the
year — with the 52-0 win.
“We’re working to get where Heppner is (in strength of program),” Hansell added. “It all starts in the weight room. We are going to continue to get better and better week in and week out.”
The TigerScots stay home to host Portland Christian on Friday in a non-league battle.
“We have bumps and bruises from a very aggressive game,” Hansell summarized. “We get to play at home next week. That’s exciting for our kids.”