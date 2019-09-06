ATHENA — State runner-up a year ago, powerhouse Powder Valley handed Weston-McEwen’s volleyball team its first loss this season, taking their match in straight sets, 26-24, 25-10 and 25-19, here on Thursday.
Weston-McEwen had won its first six matches this season, taking 14 of 15 sets along the way, but the TigerScots had their hands full all night with Powder Valley.
The Badgers included several veterans of the 2018 season, when their only loss was at the state championship match.
“They just played better than us,” TigerScots coach Shawn White said. “They’re good. I liked our effort level for the most part, and we had some fantastic rallies. But our issue, and we’ve been dealing with this at times this year, has been that we weren’t executing as consistently as them. And when you’re against a good team, that’s going to get you. Our execution wasn’t as crisp as it has been.”
Ellie Scheibner finished the match with an ace, a kill and 11 assists for Weston-McEwen, teammate Emma Olson made nine digs and two aces, and Trinity Hearn had two kills and a block.
Jesse Manning added 10 kills and eight digs, Bailey Muck had two kills and three digs, Carrie Hazen served an ace while hustling after 12 digs.
Weston-McEwen also had Charli King dishing 11 assists, and Kendea Zink scoring six kills while Cloe Davis had four of them.
The TigerScots have little time to dwell on the outcome, however, getting opportunities to bounce back with a busy Saturday in Heppner, Ore., at the East-West Classic.
The tournament has Weston-McEwen taking on defending state champ St. Paul as well as Veronia and Irrigon in full, best-of-five matches.