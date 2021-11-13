HEPPNER — Weston-McEwen's run in the Oregon state 2A football tournament led to No. 1-ranked Heppner in the quarterfinals on Saturday, Nov. 13.
The TigerScots fell to the Mustangs, 40-0, to finish the season 8-2.
Both of Weston-McEwen's losses came at the hands of Heppner, which advances to the state semifinals against Coquille next Saturday.
"Give credit to all our student-athletes and coaches, I thought we were ready," TigerScots coach Kenzie Hansell said. "We were down 6-0 after the first quarter, and 14-0 at halftime. We started moving the ball a little bit, and each and every one of our players battled.
"To finish 8-2, and make it to the state quarterfinals, we just ran into a very good Heppner team."
The Mustangs extended their 14-0 halftime lead to 20-0 after three quarters, and finished with a strong 20-point fourth quarter.
Highlights for the TigerScots included 38 yards rushing for Levie Phillips, on 14 carries, with Cameron Reich grabbing a Blane Peal pass for 26 yards.
Peal finished 4 for 13 for 34 yards and an interception.
"This coaching staff took over three years ago, and our seniors didn't know us and we didn't know our seniors," Hansell said. "To make it the state quarterfinals with this senior class, their character on and off the field, we can't thank them enough. It's family, school and football, in that order, and they've done that and made us proud. It's a joy to be their coaches.
"Next season starts tomorrow," he said. "We're going to get in the weight room, and continue to excel in the classroom. We have a large junior class, and every position is open going into next year. We look forward to supporting all of our student-athletes.
"And I'd like to say thank you to all our fans, even if they couldn't come out to games. We traveled extremely well."
"It's an honor to be a coach at Weston-McEwen," Hansell said. "The sun will come up tomorrow, and it's a great day to be a TigerScot!"
