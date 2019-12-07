ATHENA — Weston-McEwen broke into the win column here Saturday in non-conference girls basketball action. The TigerScots held Gaston to 11 first half points and went to intermission with an insurmountable 31-11 lead. The TigerScots went on to post their first win of the year with a 55-26 victory.
Coupled with a 40-30 loss Friday, the TigerScots improve to 1-2 on the season.
"It was a great team effort," W-M coach Jeff Griggs said. "We got to play a lot of people and got to work on things we need to develop. We ran in the first half, and then got reps on our offense in the second half. This game is going to benefit us a lot."
The TigerScots got balanced scoring with four players in double digits. Charli King led the way with 15 points. Eiilie Scheibner, Trinity Hearn, and Bailey Munck each scored 10.
The balance continued on the boards as the TigerScots our boarded the Greyhounds 34-9 with four different players grabbing six rebounds each.
In Friday action, McLoughlin used a third-quarter 17-6 run to pull away for good on the way to a 40-30 win for the Pioneers.
The TigerScots had grabbed a 15-13 lead at intermission, but whatever Pioneer coach Chris Bryant said at halftime worked. The Pioneers took charge in the third period with that 17-6 run.
"We didn't show up in the third quarter," Griggs commented. "We learned, in that third quarter, that we are not in as good of shape as we need to be. We need to do the little things, like blocking out on rebounds (Mac-Hi out rebounded the TigerScots 30-16), against good teams."
Kylie Reichert led the Pioneers with 10 points. Daniela Angel and Emma Leber each scored six for the Pioneers.
King with eight and Munck with seven led the TigerScots.
"We have a lot of work to do," Griggs summarized. "We have been tentative in our first two games, but started, tonight, to show some tenacity."
W-M travels to Elgin Tuesday.
Weston-McEwen 55, Gaston 26
GASTON (26) - Cunningham 6, Johnson 12, Angel 2, Smith 4, Kurkowski 2.
WESTON-MCEWEN (55) - Scheibner 10, King 15, Pickard 4, Heay 2, Munck 10, Fehrenbacker 2, Robinson 2, Hearn 10.
Gaston 2 9 7 8 26
Weston-McEwen 13 18 16 8 55
3-point goals - Gaston 0, W-M (King). Total fouls - Gaston 24, W-M 14. Fouled out - Gaston (Smith). Technicals - none. Rebounds - Gaston 9, W-M 34 (4 with 6). Assists - Gaston NA, W-M 9 (King 3).
McLoughlin 40, Weston-McEwen 30.
McLoughlin (40)- Angel 6, Leber 6, Breeding 2, Hernandez 2, Reichert 10, Rhoads 4, Garcia 4, Oliva 2, Uribe-Garcia 4.
Weston-McEwen (30) - Scheibner 6, King 8, Hearn 4, Munck 7, Davis 5.
Mac-Hi 9 4 17 10 40
Weston-McEwen 7 8 6 9 30
3-point goals - Mac 2 (Angel 2). Total fouls - Mac 24, W-M 17. Fouled out - none. Technicals - none. Rebounds - Mac 30, W-M 16.