IRRIGON — Weston-McEwen scored four first-quarter touchdowns and rolled to a 41-8 Special District 5 football victory over Irrigon on Friday, Oct. 8.
The victory lifts the TigerScots to a 4-1 record as they head to Riverside this Friday.
"We were excited to get back on the field," W-M coach Kenzie Hansell said. "It was a great team win. Our fans once again traveled extremely well, and our team appreciates that.
"We came out and ran the ball well, threw the ball well, and competed."
Irrigon managed a safety in the first half, as the halftime score was 41-2, and then scored a fourth-quarter touchdown as the TigerScots took their feet off the gas pedal.
Weston-McEwen piled up 265 yards on the ground, with Levie Phillips gaining 46 yards on two carries with a touchdown, Aiden Wolf 35 yards on three rushes, Blane Peal 10 yards on two runs and a touchdown, and Gunner McBean 22 yards on five rushes and a touchdown.
Peal was 2 for 4 passing for 77 yards and two touchdowns.
Theo White had a reception for a 45-yard TD, and Cameron Reich had a 32-yard scoring catch.
"It was a great program win," Hansell said. "Everybody contributed. Our offensive line blocked extremely well.
"The kids were excited to get back on the field and represent Weston-McEwen."
