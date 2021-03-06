WESTON — Weston-McEwen's football team made its return to the gridiron with a 19-8 Special District 6-2A victory over Stanfield.
The TigerScots held a 6-0 halftime lead, and took a 13-0 lead into the final quarter.
Stanfield scored early in the fourth quarter, and converted the 2-point conversion to make it 13-8.
W-M scored for the final time with 3:14 remaining in the game to cement the victory.
"I was so proud of all the student-athletes, the coaching staff, the school and our community," TigerScots coach Kenzie Hansell said. "Last fall, we didn't know if we were going to have a season. But out student-athletes continued to work hard. As a head coach, I couldn't be more more proud of everyone."
Weston-McEwen put up 68 yards rushing in the game, and 103 yards through the air.
TigerScots freshman quarterback Blane Peal finished the night 7-of-11 for 103 yards, two touchdowns throws and no interceptions. He also ran three times for 18 yards and a TD.
Levie Phillips led the W-M ground game with 26 yards on six carries, while Nevin Malchow had 19 yards on five carries.
Freshman receiver Theo White had four catches for 87 yards and two touchdowns.
"Our defense played outstandings," Hansell said. "Stanfield is a tought team, they're well coached and well disciplined. What they do, they do very, very well.
"Being our first game in a year and a half, there were some butterflies," he said. "Our kids competed all game long. We as a coaching staff couldn't be more proud."
Each W-M player had a spot for one vehicle for family and friends to watch the game from.
Hansell pointed out that all TigerScots games are streamed live on nfhsnetwork.com.
"It felt great," Hansell said of the return to the football field. "We didn't know if we'd have this opportunity, and everybody — players, the school, the community, and a thank you to the officials as well — made the most of it. It was great to get back on the football field and compete."
The TigerScots play the second game of their six-game slate at Umatilla at 5 p.m. on Friday.