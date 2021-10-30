JOHN DAY, Ore. — Weston-McEwen's football team found itself trailing Grant Union 20-0 in the second quarter here on Friday night, Oct. 29.
But the TigerScots made adjustments, pulled within 20-6 at halftime, and scored a game-tying touchdown with 47 seconds left.
Levie Phillips' 2-point conversion run gave W-M its first lead and the TigerScots improved to 7-1 with a 28-26 victory over the Prospectors.
"I'm so proud of our team's maturity, focus, dedication and our coaching staff for making adjustments," TigerScots coach Kenzie Hansell said. "Defensively, we made the necessary adjustments and it put us into a position to win the game with under a minute left.
"It was a great game with playoff implications on the line," he said. "It was a great game for both teams. Both teams are going to the playoffs. It was one that, as a coach, for our student-athletes to stay focused and to continue to work hard and get better, down 20-0, the kids continued to believe in each other, play one play at a time, and we found ourselves in position to take the lead with 40 seconds left in fourth quarter."
Levie Phillips led the TigerScots' rally, finishing with 224 yards on 35 carries and four touchdowns, along with W-M's two 2-point conversion runs.
"Levie had a night that'll be talked about for years to come," Hansell said.
"These student-athletes love to play football, they love to represent their families and their community," he said. "They believe in each other, what a great life lesson! We came out and we changed things up, and made the necessary adjustments to win the game."
Down 20-6 at halftime, the TigerScots scored in the third quarter, and the 2-point conversion pulled them within 20-14.
The Prospectors then scored on a long run and it was 26-14 in the fourth quarter.
Weston-McEwen then drove down the field and scored to make it 26-20, and the defense then stepped up to stop Grant Union's offense to set up the game-winning drive.
TigerScots quarterback Blane Peal, who finished 3-for-8 for 93 yards, set up Phillips' final TD run, and Phillips' 2-point conversion lifted W-M to the victory.
"Levie will be the first to tell you that without his offensive line blocking, or his quarterback giving him the ball, it wouldn't have happened," Hansell said of Phillips' huge game. "This victory was a program victory. Everybody contributed. We had a great week of practice, with our young kids stepping up. They want to play.
"The kids love to play football, and we are honored to be their coaches."
The TigerScots were expected to find out their first playoff opponent on Saturday night, to be played Friday or Saturday.
