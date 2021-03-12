UMATILLA — Weston-McEwen's football team played a day earlier than scheduled, and scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns to defeat Umatilla, 20-7, on Thursday, March 11, in Special District 5 play.
"I was so proud of the kids," TigerScots coach Kenzie Hansell said. "They keep competing. We had a couple interceptions that set up drives, and we capitalized and got in end zone.
"The first half, we made some mistakes, which is not normal for us," he said. "We came out and played much better in second half."
Umatilla was up 7-0 heading into the fourth quarter when W-M's offense came alive.
Chase Fehrenbacker picked off a Vikings pass, and Levie Phillips then took in a 16-yard rushing touchdown.
After the W-M defense held Umatilla, the TigerScots took over again and Peyton Sinclair later scored on a seven-yard run.
After getting the ball back on downs, Phillips rounded out the scoring with an 18-yard TD.
"Umatilla's a good football team, they're big and fast," Hansell said. "It was a good football game on a Thursday night. Both teams played extremely hard."
Nevin Malchow carried the ball three times for W-M for 22 yards, Phillips had 11 carries for 74 yards and two TDs, and Sinclair had six rushes for 54 yards and his touchdown.
TigerScots quarterback Blane Peal finished 4-for-11 for 25 yards, with Malchow grabbing three of those passes for 15 yards, and LeBraun Albert catching the other completion for 10 yards.
"Our defense played absolutely outstanding," Hansell said. "They made big plays all night, they played so well as a unit. They fly around and they have fun playing football.
"It was a great community win. We're coming home 2-0 for Riverside at home at 3:30 p.m. on Friday.
"The kids are loving every single minute of it, and I'm proud to be their coach," he said. "The kids are playing hard."
Teaser photo by Dave Adamson.