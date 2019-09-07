HALSEY, Ore. — The Kenzie Hansel second act as Weston-McEwen football coach got off to a rousing start here Friday in non-conference football action.
The TigerScots put up 24 unanswered second-half points and posted a 30-7 win over Central Linn.
“The kids have worked hard and we are coming together as a team,” Hansell said. “We got off the bus ready to go against a big and physical team.”
The Cobras and TigerScots battled through a scoreless first 12 minutes.
The TigerScots culminated a second-quarter drive when quarterback Blane Peal powered his way into the endzone from two yards out and W-M went to intermission up 6-0.
The second half was a different story. The TigerScots took over, scoring four touchdowns.
Nevin Malchow got the second-half TigerScot scoring started with a 35-yard TD run to move the lead to 12-0.
Peyton Sinclair put the TigerScots up 18-0 with a five-yard run.
The Cobras’ special teams tried to mount an answer as Dustin Baze broke a 78-yard kickoff return for a Cobra touchdown. The Cobras kicked the extra point and the TigerScot lead was narrowed to 18-7 heading to the fourth.
The TigerScots warmed up their aerial game in the fourth. Peal connected with Theo White on a 35-yard scoring toss. Peal and White wrapped this one up as they combined on a 28-yard scoring pass to run the final to 30-7 TigerScots.
“We made adjustments at the half,” Hansell said. “Those opened some holes for us. We forced four Cobra turnovers. Those turnovers changed the momentum of the game in our favor.”
Malchow led the TigerScot ground game with 125 rushing yards and a TD on nine carries. Taylor McGill ran six times for 73 yards.
Peal was 7-for-9 passing for 121 yards and two passing scores.
Peal connected with White for six completions as White recorded 107 receiving yards including his two scores.
“Everything starts with our offensive line,” Hansell summarized. “The line and everybody played well. It was our first game with a new offense and a new defense. Awful proud of how hard the guys competed and how hard they worked.”
The TigerScots (1-0) open the home season in Athena Thursday at 7 p.m. when Irrigon visits for a non-conference battle.
Weston-McEwen 30, Central Linn 7
Weston-McEwen061212—30
Central Linn0070—7
W-M — Peal 2 run (run failed).
W-M — Malchow 35 run (run failed).
W-M — Sinclair 5 run (run failed).
Central — Baze 78 ko return (Kick good).
W-M — White 35 pass from Peal (run failed).
W-M — White 28 pass from Peal (run failed).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — W-M: Philips 5-15, McGill 6-73, Malchow 9-125-1, Peal 14-22-1, Sinclair 5-26-1; Central Linn: NA.
PASSING— W-M: Peal 7-9-0 121 yards 2 TDs; Central Linn: NA.
RECEIVING — W-M: McGill 1-14, White 6-107-2; Central Linn: NA.