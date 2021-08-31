HELIX — Weston-McEwen's volleyball team played in a tournament here on Tuesday night, Aug. 31, winning all three pool play matches and then a best-of-three finale over Irrigon.
The TigerScots opened with a 25-19 victory over Helix, followed by a 25-14 win over Enterprise and a 25-13 victory over Irrigon to set up the finale.
In that match, W-M took a 25-16, 25-19, 25-21 win over Irrigon to improve to 4-1 on the season.
On the night, Charli King came up with seven digs and had 29 assists, four kills and nine aces, and Addie Perkins had four digs, six assists and two aces.
Genevieve Robinson smacked 15 kills and had six blocks and three aces, Kelsey Stewart had three kills and eight aces, Lily Lindsey recorded 10 digs and five kills, and Luna Dennett had a kill and a dig.
Delaynee Angell hit 13 kills and seven aces for the TigerScots, Madison Shell had five kills and two aces, Jackie Albert recorded 15 digs, Lirian Holden had eight digs and an ace, and Kylie Thornton had five digs.
"We played better as the night went on and saw improvement throughout the team," W-M coach Shawn White said. "It was a good night."
The TigerScots next host Delphian at 5 p.m. on Friday.