ATHENA — The party began early for Weston-McEwen football fans at the TigerScots' field for the season-opener against Culver here on Friday night, Sept. 3.
A prime rib fund-raiser feed preceded the action on the field.
And then, the fans headed to the stands and watched the TigerScots hand Culver a 43-6 defeat.
"It was fantastic!" W-M coach Kenzie Hansell said. "It was a college atmosphere for a 2A football game. It was great to be playing football in Athena on a Friday night in the fall. The kids appreciate all the support. It was a joy, no doubt about it."
Weston-McEwen took a 14-6 lead after the opening quarter, and enjoyed a 31-6 halftime lead.
The TigerScots added touchdowns in each of the final two periods to roll to the victory.
"The coaching staff had the kids ready to play, and the kids executed very well for the first game of the season," Hansell said. "The defense played outstanding.
"There were some nerves, but they were excited to get onto the field and represent some bigger than themselves — their school and their community.
"Special teams blocked a punt and got a safety, and our offense operated efficiently," he said. "A lot of kids got to play, and that's what TigerScot footall is all about."
Blane Peal orchestrated the W-M victory at quarterback, completing 14 of 18 passes for 203 and two touchdowns, as well as a 2-point conversion.
Easton Berry was also 1 for 1 for 10 yards passing with another TD.
Theo White led TigerScot receivers with 124 yards on three catches and a touchdown.
Cameron Reich hauled in two passes for 39 yards and a score, Peyton Sinclair had four catches for 17 yards, and Kyren Miller had a catch for a 10-yard TD.
On the ground, Levie Phillips racked up 101 yards on six carries, and punched it into the end zone twice.
Sinclair had three carries for 19 yards and touchdown, Reich had 26 yards rushing on just one carry, Maddox King had four carries for 21 yards, and Aiden Wolf had 19 yards on two carries.
The TigerScots finished with 204 rushing yards.
"We've got a lot of kids out this year," Hansell said. "Fifty-eight kids in total, and we're really about that. Fifty-four players and four managers. That type of turnout makes practices very competitive, and we continue to get better every day.
"It's an honor to be the coach at Weston-McEwen High School, the support is phenomenal."
The TigerScots hit the road for a cross-state trip to Nestucca on Friday.
"It's a ways away," Hansell said of the trip.