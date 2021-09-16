ATHENA — Weston-McEwen opened up its Blue Mountain Conference football slate with a dominant 36-0 victory over Umatilla on the TigerScot field on Thursday night, Sept. 16.
"Our defense played outstanding," W-M coach Kenzie Hansell said. "Everybody that played competed. I felt like we did a really great job controlling the line of scrimmage. Our offense is because of our offensive line, and giving Blane (Peal, the TigerScots' quarterback) time to throw.
"We throw the ball to run the ball, and we run the ball to throw the ball," he said. "Our defense put us in great field position throughout the night."
The TigerScots opened up an 8-0 lead after the opening quarter, and held a 24-0 halftime lead.
Weston-McEwen added two more touchdowns in the third quarter for the final margin of victory.
The TigerScots finished with 151 yards rushing, and passed for another 208 yards.
Levie Phillips led W-M's rushing attack with 78 yards on nine carries and a touchdown.
Chase Fehrenbacker had a TD on two rushes for 22 yards.
Peal finished 7 for 15 passing and three touchdowns, and threw one interception.
Cameron Reich had three catches for 140 yards and two touchdowns, Fehrenbacker had a catch for 60 yards, and Theo White had a 10-yard TD catch.
"I'm extremely proud," Hansell said. "This group of group of young men practice to compete, and were prepared. The entire program is working hard.
"I'm excited to be 2-0, and 1-0 in league," he said. "We had another great crowd in Athena, and we can't be more thankful for all of the support."
The TigerScots next hit the road at Stanfield on Friday.
