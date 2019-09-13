ATHENA — Weston-McEwen football nation welcomed the TigerScots for their home opener here Thursday night.
The TigerScots responded with a dominant 46-6 win over Irrigon.
“First and foremost, what a crowd!” TigerScots coach Kenzie Hansell said. “The stadium, sidelines and parking lots were full. It was wonderful and the kids played off the crowd.”
The TigerScots, in a foreshadowing of what was to come, forced a quick three-and-out on the Knights’ first possession.
W-M then went to work and completed an eight-play, 55-yard drive in three minutes.
Quarterback Blaine Peal hit Levie Philips for 18 yards to highlight the drive.
Philips capped the drive with a two-yard plunge, Peale connected with LeBraun Albert for the 2-point conversion, and W-M was up 8-0 with 7:32 left in the first quarter.
And that was only the beginning.
TigerScot defender Brian Day broke through the Knights offensive line and intercepted a pitch. Day raced 73 yards for a score, and Peyton Sinclair ran in the 2-point conversion for a 16-0 W-M lead.
On the last snap of the quarter, Peal found Hadden Ball on a 40-yard scoring pass play. Peal ran in the 2-point conversion and the TigerScots, aided by a defense that only gave up five yards of Knights offense, went to the second quarter up 24-0.
It only got worse for the Knights.
On Irrigon’s first offensive snap of the second quarter, Philips scooped up a Knights fumble and scampered 33 yards to the house for a 30-0 TigerScot lead with 20 seconds gone in the quarter.
Peal stopped the Knights’ best drive of the night with an interception at his own 7, but this time the TigerScots gave it back as Cesar Ambriz fell on a TigerScot fumble at the W-M 38. The Knights converted on a 36-yard TD pass from quarterback Ryan Hussey to Jaben Boyer, and it was 30-6 TigerScots with 2:26 left in the half.
Highlighted by an 18-yard Ball end-around gallop, the TigerScots answered with only 42 ticks left in the half. Peal connected with Theo White for 19 yards and a TD that sent the TigerScots to intermission with a 38-6 lead.
“We got some turnovers with the two fumble returns and the pick,” Hansell said. “Those are momentum builders. Our defense played tough and were prepared. Credit to them for getting the job done in a short week, with the Thursday game.”
The first snap of the second half took all the wind out of the Knights’ sails for this night.
Sinclair busted through the Knights defense and went 65 yards to run the score to 44-6 with 23 seconds gone in the second half.
The TigerScots added a safety on an errant Knights punt formation snap that rolled into the endzone to run the final to 46-6, and the TigerScots turned the fourth over to the underclassmen.
“We were able to get a lot of guys carries (nine different players had at least one carry),” Hansell said. “That was exciting for us to see.”
The Knights produced the leading rusher as Ruben Moreno carried the ball 27 times and gained 102 yards.
For Weston-McEwen, Sinclair, thanks to his 65-yard dash to open the second half, led the ground attack with 76 yards.
Peal spearheaded the passing attack with a 7-of-17 performance for 154 yards and two scores.
“We threw the ball a little bit more tonight,” Hansell said. “That was by design. We try to add something to what we have established, and our goal is to continue to get better every week.”
The TigerScots next play at Culver on Sept. 27.
“I’m excited for the entire program and community that we are 2-0,”Hansell summarized. ”We go back on the road to Culver after getting a bye week to heal a couple of bumps and bruises.”
Weston-McEwen 46, Irrigon 6
Irrigon0600—6
W-M241480—46
W-M — Philips 2 run (Albert pass from Peal).
W-M — Day 73 fumble return (Sinclair run).
W-M — Ball 40 pass from Peal (Peal run).
W-M — Philips 33 fumble return (pass failed).
Irrigon — Boyer 21 pass from Hussey (pass failed).
W-M — White 19 pass from Peal (Sinclair run).
W-M — Sinclair 65 run (pass failed).
W-M — Safety, Irrigon punt snap out of endzone.
IrrW-M
First Downs911
Rushes-yards40-12629-185
Passing yards42154
Passing (att-completions-int)17-4-117-7-0
Punts6-29.53-33.3
Fumbles-lost4-36-4
Penalties3-258-65
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Irr.: Hussey 6-0, Guzman 1-0, Moreno 27-102, Chapa 6-24; W-M: Philips 7-45-1, Malchow 2-7, Peal 4-(-9), Sinclair 4-76-1, Ball 1-18, Fehrenbacker 3-22, Wolf 6-36, Reich 1-(-9), Youncs 1-(-1).
PASSING — Irr.: Hussey 4-16-1, 42 yards, 1 TD, Reed 0-1-1; W-M: Peal 7-17-0, 154 yards, 2 TDs.
RECEIVING — Irr.: Stewart 1-9, Johnston 1-5, Moreno 1-7, Boyer 1-21-1; W-M: Philips 2-29, Albert 1-22, Ball 2-84-1, Malchow 1-0, White 1-19-1.