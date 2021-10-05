ATHENA — Weston-McEwen’s volleyball team snagged a sweeping victory over Pilot Rock here on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 25-13, 25-12, 25-11, nudging their season win total into double digits at 10-7.
“We continue to improve, and I was happy with our effort tonight,” TigerScots coach Shawn White said.
Weston-McEwen’s Charli King led her team in assists with 15 on the evening, while also adding six digs and two kills.
Addie Perkins supplied 12 assists and 10 digs, and Genna Robinson delivered a team-high 12 kills. Lily Lindsey had four digs and five kills, and Delaynee Angel had two digs and four kills.
Tuesday night’s win places Weston-McEwen with a 4-3 league record.
White cites continued improvement throughout the season as a primary reason the squad was able to pull off the win.
As the team readies for some tough opponents this weekend, White feels confident in their growth.
“It will be a real test for us to see how far we have come since we played them last,” White said about his team’s upcoming games against ranked opponents. “I like the improvement and where we are headed.”
The TigerScots play a doubleheader on Saturday against No. 3 Grant Union and No. 4 Stanfield.
