ATHENA — Already staggering midway in the latter half of a busy prep volleyball season, Weston-McEwen gulped as Enterprise kept itself alive with a victory in their third set.
The short-handed TigerScots had had enough.
Weston-McEwen finished off the Outlaws in the fourth set to win their Blue Mountain Conference match, 25-14, 25-18, 20-25, 25-17, here on Thursday.
“We didn’t even have half our team at school on Wednesday,” TigerScots coach Shawn White said. “So I was really pleased with how we played (on Thursday) because we’ve been dealing with injuries and sickness the last week or so. We’re icing ankles every day. We’re trying to get through this rough stretch, but I was happy with how we managed to compete.”
Heppner lost at home to Stanfield on Thursday, enabling the TigerScots (13-7 overall, 3-3 in the BMC) to finish the night tied with the Mustangs for third place in the district.
The Mustangs had defeated Weston-McEwen at Heppner on Tuesday in five grueling sets — the second straight W-M defeat, if you include a tri-meet at Stanfield on Saturday with the TigerScots falling to the hosts after beating Grant Union.
Weston-McEwen now has a week to recuperate before its next outing with a trip to Pilot Rock this coming Thursday, with action scheduled to start a 6:30 p.m.
The TigerScots set about preparing as soon as they came off the court here — and White called off Friday practice.
“After we were done I told the girls, the assignment for tonight is for everyone to just rest,” White said. “Having three days off is really going to help. This season has taken its toll, so we’re going to take a little break and then get right back into it on Monday.”
Even though the TigerScots were short-handed, Enterprise had its hands full.
Charlie King finished the night with 11 assists and two aces for Weston-McEwen, teammate Ellie Scheibner had 16 assists and five digs, Cloe Davis had nine kills and four blocks, Trinity Hearn added four kills and seven aces.
Kendra Zink gave W-M another six digs and eight kills, Jesse Manning was good for eight digs, nine kills and five aces, Emma Olson had 11 digs and four aces, Carrie Hazen contributed 13 digs, and Bailey Munck chipped in three kills and four blocks.
“We served well,” White said. “That’s something we’ve continued to improve on, and our offense is really starting to get close to where we need it to be developing. I’ve really liked our progress.”