ATHENA — Weston-McEwen's football game slated Friday night, Sept. 10, at Nestucca was canceled amid concerns to driving across the state on a bus amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The TigerScots, 1-0 after a season-opening 43-6 win over Culver on Sept. 3, open Blue Mountain Conference play at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

"We're excite to start league play against a good Umatilla team," W-M coach Kenzie Hansell said.

